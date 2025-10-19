The Best Part Of Black Phone 2 Won't Surprise Fans Of The First Movie

This article contains minor spoilers for "The Black Phone 2."

Horror has proven to be one of the most prolific and profitable genres of cinema, with unique, adventurous stories made on a low budget that become multi-million-dollar franchises spanning decades. The most recent example, the "Conjuring" universe, decided to spotlight characters that worked well in a film and expand their role, giving audiences a reason to keep coming back for more. Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill's adaptation of Joe Hill's short story "The Black Phone" was a massive success in 2022, but the team never intended to franchise out the story. However, once it became clear that "Black Phone 2" was happening, the creative team knew that they needed to strike a balance between delivering something fresh without losing what made the first film so special.

I spoke with Scott Derrickson for Fangoria Magazine, and he explained that the central point of both stories is the brother-sister relationship between Finn (Mason Thames) and Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), and that at the end of the day, it's really about the two of them as a pair and how they protect and defend each other. Considering Finney is the one who is kidnapped by The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) in the first film, the horror is shown predominantly through his journey. For the sequel, the focus shifts slightly to Gwen without ever losing the sibling dynamic.

"Centralizing the focus on Gwen was something that seemed really natural for me for a sequel because it's different but the same," Derrickson told me. "You want to get something you didn't have in the first movie, but you don't want it to change too much." And as any fan of the first movie can attest, giving Gwen more screentime was the right call.