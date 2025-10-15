KPop Demon Hunters Fans Just Got Great News About A Live-Action Netflix Adaptation

"KPop Demon Hunters" is a double whammy. It's both Netflix's best 2025 animated movie and has broken a huge viewing record for the streamer, proving that quality and quantity can meet when the stars align. The movie's gleefully outlandish story is precisely what it says on the label; Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) are a popular K-Pop band called Huntr/x, who also happen to pull double duty as a highly effective demon-hunting team that protects the world from supernatural threats.

When an animated movie becomes popular enough — and "KPop Demon Hunters" certainly has done so — it's inevitable that today's entertainment industry puts one question on the table: "How can we turn this into a lackluster live-action version to profit even more?" If you ask "KPop Demon Hunters" directors and co-writers Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, however, there's good news: that won't happen, at least not if they have any say in the matter. As they told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, their film will absolutely not receive a live-action treatment in the foreseeable future. Said Kang: