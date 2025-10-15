Star Trek Legend Scott Bakula Once Headlined A Doomed Tom Clancy Movie

Thanks to his roles as Dr. Sam Beckett on "Quantum Leap" and Captain Jonathan Archer on "Star Trek: Enterprise," Scott Bakula is a science fiction legend. Thanks to his other 70-plus roles — including a seven-season tenure as Dwayne Pride on "NCIS: New Orleans" – the same status applies to his overall career. However, it's a rare actor indeed who spends their years in the game going from success to success. As such, even a bona fide star like Bakula has had to taste the bitter pill of working on an utterly doomed project.

In this case, the project in question came from a prestigious source. Directed by Robert Lieberman ("The Expanse"), the ABC television movie "NetForce" (1999) is based on a Tom Clancy novel series of the same name — though, in a particularly odd example of Clancy name branding, he and Steve Pieczenik only created the concept and every actual book in the series is written by Steve Perry.

Bakula has some serious backup from a stellar cast that includes Joanna Going, Xander Berkeley, Brian Dennehy, CCH Pounder, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Kris Kristofferson, Judge Reinhold, and more, but unfortunately, the movie's very premise of a near-future FBI computer crime division meant that its story attempted to capture the internet as part of the story. Of course, that meant it was effectively doomed to be seen as outdated and nonsensical before the end credits even rolled. There are many great hacker movies you should have on your radar, but you won't see anyone put "NetForce" on a list like that.