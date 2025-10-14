Martin Freeman And Taylor Schilling's 2023 Horror Flop Is A Streaming Hit On Prime Video

One of the odd byproducts of the streaming age is the way in which forgotten flops can re-emerge and enjoy a small reprieve before disappearing into the ether again. Just look at the way Ryan Reynolds' worst-reviewed movie became a Prime Video hit 12 years after its disappointing debut. Or how about an overlooked Martin Freeman horror film that never made it to theaters but which has now clawed its way to Prime Video prominence? 2023's "Queen of Bones" has been sitting in the streamer's charts for more than a week now, and is clearly benefitting from the spooky season bump. But is it any good?

The film sees Freeman play Malcom, a widowed father of two in 1930s Oregon. Twin brother and sister Sam (Jacob Tremblay) and Lily (Julia Butters) are still trying to come to terms with their mother's (Taylor Schilling) mysterious death, but seemingly begin to find answers when they discover a spell book in the attic of their secluded farmhouse. Of course, this being a horror film, some sort of malevolent force isn't far away, and soon it becomes clear that the forests surrounding the family's home host a particularly evil force that might just have had something to do with Malcom's wife's death.

Directed by Canadian filmmaker Robert Budreau (who also previously oversaw the quasi-Chet Baker biopic "Born to Be Blue"), "Queen of Bones" never really got much of a release. After debuting at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, the movie had its public premiere at the 2023 Whistler Film Festival ahead of its U.S. premiere at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. "Queen of Bones" finally made it to video-on-demand on August 1, 2025, but otherwise didn't cause much of a stir. Now, Prime Video subscribers have resurrected the movie in time for Halloween.