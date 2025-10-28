Star Trek's Anson Mount Starred In This Forgotten Horror Movie With Amber Heard

Anson Mount was well on his way to being some kind of star in film and television when he booked the part of ranch hand Garth in Jonathan Levine's feature directing debut, "All the Boys Love Mandy Lane." Though the smarter-than-average slasher film first screened at the 2006 Toronto International Film Festival to mostly positive reviews, it wasn't released commercially until 2013. By that point, Levine had completed three other movies, while Mount was now the star of the AMC railroad series "Hell on Wheels."

Why did a decently-reviewed slasher movie (coming out of Toronto, at least) sit on the shelf for seven years? You can credit the meddlesome, wildly untrustworthy duo of Harvey and Bob Weinstein (the former of which is currently serving time at Rikers Island for multiple rape convictions) for the film's bafflingly long journey to a theatrical and streaming release. The movie was not a commercial success, but it has found a cult following over the years thanks to its smart, stylish twist on the genre and, of course, the presence of star Amber Heard.

And it certainly doesn't hurt to have Captain Christopher Pike from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" playing a hunky rancher in his early 30s. Though "All the Boys Love Mandy Lane" currently sports a not-great 46% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, I believe it's well worth 90 minutes of your time — and not just for the Mount eye candy.