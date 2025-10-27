Why Marvel's Former TV Boss Doesn't Want You To Call The Defenders 'The Netflix Heroes'

Long before the streaming waters became muddied by endless middling Disney+ series, Marvel fans were getting their small-screen fix via Netflix. The streamer hosted an array of shows that, while not all great, provided a ground-level, grittier alternative to the blockbuster Marvel Studios offerings. "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Iron Fist," "Luke Cage," "The Punisher," and the team-up spectacular "The Defenders" (which was less spectacular and more disappointing) might not have become as big a part of pop culture as the movies, but in the years since they were cancelled, many fans have grown nostalgic for the age of the Netflix Marvel series (especially in light of the aforementioned Disney+ nonsense). Or perhaps that should be "the age of the Marvel Television series." Former head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb, would rather fans use the latter to refer to the erstwhile streaming shows and, in fairness, it's not hard to see why.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Loeb talked about the Netflix shows and downplayed the streamer's involvement in their production. "One thing that I'd love to clear up," he said, "while it's an easy shorthand to call them the 'Netflix' heroes — the plain truth is Netflix was our network. They aired the shows that then Marvel Television created, produced, wrote, cast, shot, edited, scored, etc. — hours and hours of some of the most brilliant people who worked on those shows for Marvel TV."

It seems Loeb feels that referring to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher as "Netflix heroes" does a disservice to the Marvel Television staff who brought those shows to fruition behind the scenes. That's a perfectly reasonable thing to point out, and probably not something many viewers, especially those of the casual variety, might have thought about. Loeb continued, "It was such an incredible team who have since gone out there and made names for themselves on nearly every other network/streaming service as executives/writers/producers – the works! Those folks are the real heroes of those six series!"