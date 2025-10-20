One Of Marvel's Best Movies Almost Didn't Happen

Every great movie starts with a good script. Writing isn't easy, though, especially when it comes to the delicate balance of humor, drama, action, and emotion that accompanies every entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are just a handful of writers who have mastered the art of the MCU, including Eric Pearson.

In an interview with THR, Pearson casually explained how one of Marvel's best movies to date, "Thor: Ragnarok," almost didn't happen — and how his writing kept it in production. The year the movie came out, Pearson says that he talked to Marvel big boss Kevin Feige at Comic-Con. Here's the story in his words:

"The next year at Comic-Con, Kevin told me, 'I didn't necessarily need to make this movie, if you hadn't delivered that draft.'"

Saying good writing alone kept the movie on track might be an oversimplification, but it doesn't change the fact that Feige himself credited Pearson's writing as a key factor that helped keep the third Thor movie in production. Pearson added a brief summary of how he got the assignment in the first place, saying:

"My mother had invited all her friends over to sit and talk on the day before Christmas Eve and just chat and explain what my job was. I then got a text from Brad: 'Hey, do you want a page 1, Thor 3, starting now?' And then I was like, 'Hold on, ladies, I believe a job is happening in front of your eyes.'"

Once it was on his desk, Pearson felt an immediate time crunch. He was working a week later, on New Year's Day.