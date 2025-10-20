One Of Marvel's Best Movies Almost Didn't Happen
Every great movie starts with a good script. Writing isn't easy, though, especially when it comes to the delicate balance of humor, drama, action, and emotion that accompanies every entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are just a handful of writers who have mastered the art of the MCU, including Eric Pearson.
In an interview with THR, Pearson casually explained how one of Marvel's best movies to date, "Thor: Ragnarok," almost didn't happen — and how his writing kept it in production. The year the movie came out, Pearson says that he talked to Marvel big boss Kevin Feige at Comic-Con. Here's the story in his words:
"The next year at Comic-Con, Kevin told me, 'I didn't necessarily need to make this movie, if you hadn't delivered that draft.'"
Saying good writing alone kept the movie on track might be an oversimplification, but it doesn't change the fact that Feige himself credited Pearson's writing as a key factor that helped keep the third Thor movie in production. Pearson added a brief summary of how he got the assignment in the first place, saying:
"My mother had invited all her friends over to sit and talk on the day before Christmas Eve and just chat and explain what my job was. I then got a text from Brad: 'Hey, do you want a page 1, Thor 3, starting now?' And then I was like, 'Hold on, ladies, I believe a job is happening in front of your eyes.'"
Once it was on his desk, Pearson felt an immediate time crunch. He was working a week later, on New Year's Day.
Eric Pearson has worked on multiple Marvel films with mixed receptions
Pearson's success with "Thor: Ragnarok" is irrefutable. That script is also just one in a growing string of contributions to the MCU. Some of these are similarly good, others were received with less gusto by the masses. Pearson's initial journey started with uncredited work on films like "Captain America: The First Avenger," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
Eventually, he began getting credited gigs, like the aforementioned "Ragnarok," "Black Widow," and "Thunderbolts" (aka "The New Avengers"). Most recently, he worked on "Fantastic Four: First Steps." While each of these movies has a different focus and varying degrees of success, they all have a signature Pearson flair. They feature a unique blend of the comic and the serious, one that Kevin Feige previously summed up in another interview when he told THR: "He's an amazing screenwriter. He brings both humor, stakes and emotion, which you need in Marvel. I look forward to many more with Mr. Pearson."
That was in 2021. Pearson has returned to the Marvel well over and over again since that time, and his work has translated into billions of dollars in box office success (which is good news considering how expensive they are to make.) Here's hoping Marvel keeps him locked up under contract for many MCU phases to come.