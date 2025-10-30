The Witcher Season 4 Uses A Clever Storytelling Device To Introduce Liam Hemsworth's Geralt

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "The Witcher" through season 4, episode 1.

Geralt of Rivia closed out the third season of "The Witcher" by making a violent declaration. While Geralt had been gradually shedding the garb of neutrality since season 1, losing Ciri (Freya Allan) compels him to take a proactive stance and take matters into his own hands. With Henry Cavill exiting the show at the end of season 3, this climactic Geralt moment truly felt like the end of an era, as it was meant to lead into Liam Hemsworth's Geralt carrying the torch forward in season 4. There were concerns about this shift, as Cavill had embodied the titular protagonist with passionate gusto, but the newest season of "The Witcher" gently eases us into Hemsworth's version of Geralt with a great storytelling device.

The first episode revisits the highlights of Geralt's journey through the wandering storyteller Stribog (Clive Russell), who tells this tale to a group of children. This doesn't feel out of place at all, as Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" book series relies heavily upon oral storytelling to reiterate events or foreshadow them. This opening sequence allows us to be reintroduced to Geralt, as Hemsworth is present at every pivotal moment that the witcher has experienced in his journey so far. This includes our first impression of Geralt while he slays a Kikimora, his tumultuous romantic relationship with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and his first meeting with Ciri in the Brokilon forest.

Is this a perfect approach? Of course not. But it is a thoughtful one, as it helps us acclimate to Hemsworth's interpretation of Geralt, which isn't too different than what we're already used to. Also, apart from bringing us up to speed, it introduces us to a significant character from the series: Nimue.