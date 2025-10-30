The Witcher Season 4 Uses A Clever Storytelling Device To Introduce Liam Hemsworth's Geralt
This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "The Witcher" through season 4, episode 1.
Geralt of Rivia closed out the third season of "The Witcher" by making a violent declaration. While Geralt had been gradually shedding the garb of neutrality since season 1, losing Ciri (Freya Allan) compels him to take a proactive stance and take matters into his own hands. With Henry Cavill exiting the show at the end of season 3, this climactic Geralt moment truly felt like the end of an era, as it was meant to lead into Liam Hemsworth's Geralt carrying the torch forward in season 4. There were concerns about this shift, as Cavill had embodied the titular protagonist with passionate gusto, but the newest season of "The Witcher" gently eases us into Hemsworth's version of Geralt with a great storytelling device.
The first episode revisits the highlights of Geralt's journey through the wandering storyteller Stribog (Clive Russell), who tells this tale to a group of children. This doesn't feel out of place at all, as Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" book series relies heavily upon oral storytelling to reiterate events or foreshadow them. This opening sequence allows us to be reintroduced to Geralt, as Hemsworth is present at every pivotal moment that the witcher has experienced in his journey so far. This includes our first impression of Geralt while he slays a Kikimora, his tumultuous romantic relationship with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and his first meeting with Ciri in the Brokilon forest.
Is this a perfect approach? Of course not. But it is a thoughtful one, as it helps us acclimate to Hemsworth's interpretation of Geralt, which isn't too different than what we're already used to. Also, apart from bringing us up to speed, it introduces us to a significant character from the series: Nimue.
Nimue's introduction foreshadows Ciri's fate in The Witcher series
Season 4 adapts chunks of Sapkowski's "Baptism of Fire" and "The Tower of the Swallows," providing the perfect opportunity to introduce a young Nimue, who grew up listening to tales of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri in the books. These fantastical stories, filled with epic battles and brutal prophecies, inspired Nimue to become a Mage at Aretuza, inadvertently leading to her first sighting of Ciri, who had traveled across time while trying to find her way back home. Without giving too much away, it's safe to say Nimue becomes instrumental in helping Ciri return to her time (in 1268), which allows her associated prophecy to materialize based on the choices she makes thereafter.
In the show, a young Nimue expresses dismay after realizing all hope is lost, but Stribog assures her their stories aren't over yet, as Geralt will stop at nothing to find Ciri and keep her safe. Then we hone in on Geralt, Jaskier (Joey Batey), and Milva (Meng'er Zhang) making their way to Nilfgaard, as they're under the impression that Ciri has been captured against her will by her father, Emperor Emhyr (Bart Edwards). Geralt's demeanor is still guarded to an extent, but he makes it clear that he won't bother with neutrality while Ciri's life is at stake and is ready to navigate the most hostile conditions to find her.
As war brews across the Continent, it's remarkably easy to get used to Hemsworth's Geralt, who takes on monsters and people with a heightened ferocity that was absent before. Kaer Morhen might've taught Geralt to pursue coin, but mere survival for monster-slaying isn't the goal anymore: He must fight to the death to protect someone he loves.
"The Witcher" season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.