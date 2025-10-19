How Deep Blue Sea's Director Really Feels About The Movie's Sequels

You might think of "Jaws" as soon as killer sharks are mentioned, but Renny Harlin's "Deep Blue Sea" brings a distinct variety to the genre. A b-movie classic through and through, the film flits between suspenseful thriller and satirical parody while delivering exactly what it promises. The premise itself is a tad ridiculous: shark-obsessed scientists have devised a way to extract shark brain issue to cure Alzheimer's, but these deep-sea creatures are most interested in turning folks into dinner. And oh, these sharks are more intelligent than you think, perfectly capable of memorizing the layout of human bases and luring victims to chomp on. The rest is exciting and hilarious, which is enough for "Deep Blue Sea" to rise above similar genre entries.

Is Harlin interested in making a "Deep Blue Sea" sequel? Not really, even though his 1999 shark flick has been succeeded by two direct-to-video sequels that he wasn't personally involved with. While these sequels cannot be considered compelling in the conventional sense of the term, they deliver on the shark carnage aspect through a schlocky lens. According to an interview in the October 2025 issue of SFX Magazine, Harlin doesn't seem to care too much about these stories:

"They already did sort of like rip-off versions. I've never seen any of them, but they felt very low-budget and so and so. I think they kind of... I don't know, it felt like they sold it cheap. So I'm done with it."

This is understandable, as Harlin's film is a sincere exploration of the shark attack genre, boasting some amount of technical artistry despite firmly planting itself in schlock territory. That said, Harlin seems enthused about his next big sea-focused project — "Deep Water," which promises more bombastic shark action than anything he's made before.