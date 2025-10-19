The Addams Family Show Got The Comic Banned From The Magazine That Made It Famous

Charles "Chas" Addams began working as a cartoonist for the New Yorker in 1932, regularly turning out single-panel cartoon strips, typically with a macabre edge. In 1938, he drew a strip with a striking family of ghouls living in a haunted mansion, clearly rejecting the cleanliness, light, and verve of average American homes. The unnamed haunted house family soon began making regular appearances in the New Yorker, eventually rounding out to seven members. The creepy clan, nicknamed the Addams Family, appeared in 58 of Addams' strips in the 1950s. They were very popular and, by the early 1960s, were even inspiring merchandise. The matriarch of the family, Morticia, and her daughter Wednesday were first given names for a little-known doll line released in 1962.

Addams' family was adapted into a TV sitcom in 1964 (called, natch, "The Addams Family"), further cementing their place in the pop culture firmament. For the series, every member of the family was finally given a name. Morticia was played by Carolyn Jones and the young Wednesday by Lisa Loring. The family was rounded out by patriarch Gomez (John Astin), son Pugsley (Ken Weatherwax), Gomez's brother Fester (Jackie Coogan), Morticia's mother Grandamama (Blossom Rock), and the family butler Lurch (Ted Cassidy). The family also owned a severed hand in a box named Thing (credited as "Itself," but usually performed by either Cassidy or assistant director Jack Voglin) and their Cousin Itt (Felix Silla, Roger Arroyo) lived in their chimney. The show was instantly popular.

However, according to various sources around the internet (including an artist profile at the Swann Gallery and a 2019 article in Smithsonian Magazine), the sitcom caused a bit of a stir at the New Yorker offices. It seems that editor William Shawn hated the "Addams Family" sitcom so much (mainly for its "low" humor) that he banned Chas Addams from drawing any more Family cartoons. The ban remained in place from 1964 until Shawn's departure in 1987.