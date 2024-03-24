Why The Addams Family Characters Went Nameless For Three Decades

Charles Addams' very first Addams Family comic strip — or at least a proto-version of the Family — appeared in the pages of the New Yorker in 1938. In the strip, a vampire-like woman stands next to a large, bearded, brutish man at the foot of a staircase in a haunted mansion. Bats fly overhead and spider webs adorn the light fixtures. A creepy third member of the family peers down through a railing high above. Standing at the door is an eager, white-suited vacuum cleaner salesman attempting to hawk his wares. "Vibrationless, noiseless, and a great time and back saver. No well-appointed home should be without it," the salesman says. He is unperturbed to be in a haunted house, and presses on with his sales pitch, even though the manse has clearly never been swept.

Charles Addams would revisit these creepy characters regularly, eventually settling on a core cast of characters. The vampire woman would come to be the matriarch of the family, and her husband would be a squat, troll-like fellow. They would have two antisocial brat children and an outsized butler. The characters were never named in Addams' strips — one-panel comics aren't really conducive to telling long-form stories — so readers merely began to refer to them as "the Addams family." The Addams Family appeared in 57 additional New Yorker strips over the years.

It wouldn't be for decades, however, that the characters would be given proper names. When production began on the celebrated 1964 TV series based on Addams' work, that decision had to be made. What were these people called?

Given the ghoulish family's extant nickname, it followed logically they should remain the Addams Family, but Charles Addams also had to come up with first names for all these characters for the first time.