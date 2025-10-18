Happy Days Producer Garry Marshall Had One Issue With Henry Winkler's Fonzie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's no way to imagine anyone other than Henry Winkler playing Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on "Happy Days," but it seems we came close to seeing a very different performer as the beloved greaser. Indeed, before the "Barry" star entered the picture, the role almost went to The Monkees member Micky Dolenz. Things quickly changed, however, after Winkler came in and bowled over the show's casting directors. At least, that's likely how the actor had hoped things would go. Instead, Winkler initially came in and sort of underwhelmed series creator Garry Marshall, who was evidently envisioning someone with a bit more physical stature as the character.
In the book "Happier Days: Paramount Television's Classic Sitcoms, 1974 – 1984" (via Rolling Stone), the story of Winkler's casting is recounted in detail. As it turns out, the young actor was actually recommended by former Paramount development head Tom Miller, who had conceived of a proto-"Happy Days" with then future Disney CEO Michael Eisner prior to Marshall's involvement. But when Winkler came in to audition, Marshall was reluctant to cast the 5-foot 6-inch actor in a role that epitomized coolness. According to the book, the show creator was said to remark, "This is my Fonzie?"
How, then, did Winkler end up with the part? Well it seems it came down to the fact that no other actor could do justice to Fonzie, which for any fan of "Happy Days" goes without saying. But Winkler also managed to win over Marshall with his confidence.
How Henry Winkler won over Happy Days creator Garry Marshall
In 1974, Henry Winkler starred alongside Perry King, Paul Mace, and a young Sylvester Stallone in the comedy "The Lords of Flatbush." Playing a rambunctious leather-jacketed 1950s street kid, Winkler was essentially portraying a prototypical Arthur Fonzarelli in the movie. Rather than taking place in the quiet midwestern suburbs, however, "The Lords of Flatbush" played out on the streets of the titular New York neighborhood. Still, Winkler's portrayal of Butchey Weinstein was enough to land him an audition for Fonzie — though Stallone's portrayal of Stanley Rosiello was said to have actually inspired the creation of the "Happy Days" greaser. Frustratingly, for Winkler, while he'd caught the eye of Tom Miller, show creator Garry Marshall took a little more convincing.
When the actor eventually tried out for the role, he found himself up against several other contenders, including, again, Mickey Dolenz and his fellow Monkee, Michael Nesmith. The shortlist was then narrowed down to Winkler and Dolenz, who was already a star thanks to his band and their 1960s TV show. Aside from the fact the former Monkee was well-known, he also would have instantly helped transport Boomers nostalgic for their youth back in time, thereby fulfilling the basic mission of the sitcom. However, it seems Winkler's suitability for the role was undeniable, with even Dolenz admitting to People, "Oh my God, he's just so good. I was definitely not as good as he was."
In his memoir, "My Happy Days in Hollywood: A Memoir," Marshall recalled seeing Winkler walk into the audition. "I thought I wanted a tall, handsome blond, and in walked a short, dark-haired actor," he wrote. Thankfully for Winkler, Marshall wasn't all that taken with the other prospects for the role, as recounted in the "Happier Days" book. In a separate interview with the Television Academy, the show creator claimed that he was eventually "won over" by Winkler, and that it was Tom Miller who was "the whole key" to casting the young Yale School of Drama graduate over Dolenz. But it seems the actor did at least manage to impress the showrunner due to the confident way in which he "acted like he was 10 feet tall."