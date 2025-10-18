Happy Days Producer Garry Marshall Had One Issue With Henry Winkler's Fonzie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no way to imagine anyone other than Henry Winkler playing Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on "Happy Days," but it seems we came close to seeing a very different performer as the beloved greaser. Indeed, before the "Barry" star entered the picture, the role almost went to The Monkees member Micky Dolenz. Things quickly changed, however, after Winkler came in and bowled over the show's casting directors. At least, that's likely how the actor had hoped things would go. Instead, Winkler initially came in and sort of underwhelmed series creator Garry Marshall, who was evidently envisioning someone with a bit more physical stature as the character.

In the book "Happier Days: Paramount Television's Classic Sitcoms, 1974 – 1984" (via Rolling Stone), the story of Winkler's casting is recounted in detail. As it turns out, the young actor was actually recommended by former Paramount development head Tom Miller, who had conceived of a proto-"Happy Days" with then future Disney CEO Michael Eisner prior to Marshall's involvement. But when Winkler came in to audition, Marshall was reluctant to cast the 5-foot 6-inch actor in a role that epitomized coolness. According to the book, the show creator was said to remark, "This is my Fonzie?"

How, then, did Winkler end up with the part? Well it seems it came down to the fact that no other actor could do justice to Fonzie, which for any fan of "Happy Days" goes without saying. But Winkler also managed to win over Marshall with his confidence.