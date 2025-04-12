The Dramatic Sylvester Stallone Performance That Inspired Fonzie From Happy Days

In 1973, when Henry Winkler auditioned for the role of Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on "Happy Days," he was three years removed from having graduated from the prestigious Yale School of Drama, and making a living as an actor by appearing in commercials. This allowed him the freedom to take less lucrative theater and movie gigs, which is often the only way to get anywhere as an actor and the reason why the washout rate is so high.

Just prior to reading for the role that would completely change his life (and make television history in the process), Winkler landed a part in the coming-of-age comedy "The Lords of Flatbush." Set in Brooklyn, the film depicts the antics of four young Brooklyn greasers who cause mostly innocuous trouble around the borough. The movie was modestly successful, giving a small boost to its cast — which, along with Winkler, included such up-and-comers as Perry King, Susan Blakely and Sylvester Stallone (and almost featured Richard Gere). This was Sly's first major performance, and it gave moviegoers a preview of the likable palooka two years later in "Rocky." Big things were on the horizon for some of the Lords, and in Winkler's case, the time he spent making that film proved valuable as he prepared to try out for the part of Fonzie.

While you'd think Winkler might draw on his own performance as a greaser in "The Lords of Flatbush" for inspiration, he actually looked to Stallone's portrayal for guidance on nailing the Fonz.