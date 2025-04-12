The Dramatic Sylvester Stallone Performance That Inspired Fonzie From Happy Days
In 1973, when Henry Winkler auditioned for the role of Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on "Happy Days," he was three years removed from having graduated from the prestigious Yale School of Drama, and making a living as an actor by appearing in commercials. This allowed him the freedom to take less lucrative theater and movie gigs, which is often the only way to get anywhere as an actor and the reason why the washout rate is so high.
Just prior to reading for the role that would completely change his life (and make television history in the process), Winkler landed a part in the coming-of-age comedy "The Lords of Flatbush." Set in Brooklyn, the film depicts the antics of four young Brooklyn greasers who cause mostly innocuous trouble around the borough. The movie was modestly successful, giving a small boost to its cast — which, along with Winkler, included such up-and-comers as Perry King, Susan Blakely and Sylvester Stallone (and almost featured Richard Gere). This was Sly's first major performance, and it gave moviegoers a preview of the likable palooka two years later in "Rocky." Big things were on the horizon for some of the Lords, and in Winkler's case, the time he spent making that film proved valuable as he prepared to try out for the part of Fonzie.
While you'd think Winkler might draw on his own performance as a greaser in "The Lords of Flatbush" for inspiration, he actually looked to Stallone's portrayal for guidance on nailing the Fonz.
Winkler often asked himself: 'What would Sly do?'
In a 2019 interview with PeopleTV, Winkler explained that Stallone's character, Stanley Rosiello — a fun-loving muddler who gets shaken out of his layabout complacency when he accidentally impregnates his girlfriend Frannie (Maria Smith) — was more like the Fonz than his own "The Lords of Flatbush" character, the brainy Butchey Weinstein. According to Winkler, "When I did the audition I just changed my voice a little bit, you know?"
Patterning Fonzie after Sly proved to be a coup for Winkler, as it not only got him the role, but also turned him into one of the biggest television stars of the 1970s. Fonzie was a unique type of greaser. He was tough, and could more than handle himself in a fight, but he preferred to woo the ladies and dish out sage advice to his pals Richie (Ron Howard), Potsie (Anson Mount), and Ralph (Donnie Most). Fonzie was an absolute mensch. The only person in Milwaukee who disliked him was probably the vending machine owner whose jukebox Fonzie could start with the slap of his hand.
Throughout his run on "Happy Days," Winkler would often ask himself, "What would Sly do here?" How did Sly feel about this? Honored, it would seem. When Winkler won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of acting coach Gene Cousineau on "Barry," Stallone congratulated his former co-star on Instagram. "I vividly remember working with him on those cold streets in Brooklyn almost 47 years ago!!!" wrote Sly. "He was a super talented class act then and even more of one now!!!" I bet the Fonz and Rocky Balboa would've gotten along famously.