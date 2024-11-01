Richard Gere Was Replaced In The Lords Of Flatbush After Clashing With Sylvester Stallone

In a 2006 reader Q&A with Ain't It Cool News (where I started my journalism career and served as the West Coast Editor from 2009 to 2015), Stallone got candid about several facets of his legendary career. Possibly the most surprising anecdote (certainly the most entertaining) was his recollection of briefly, unhappily working alongside Gere on "The Lords of Flatbush."

"He would strut around in his oversized motorcycle jacket like he was the baddest knight at the round table," wrote Stallone in his answer to a reader's question about the film. "One day, during an improv, he grabbed me (we were simulating a fight scene) and got a little carried away. I told him in a gentle fashion to lighten up, but he was completely in character and impossible to deal with."

This was just the beginning of their fraught professional relationship. The end came in the backseat of a Toyota, where Stallone had hunkered down to eat a hot dog at lunchtime. Suddenly, Gere burst in with, per Stallone, "half a chicken covered in mustard with grease nearly dripping out of the aluminum wrapper." Stallone saw the potential for a messy situation, and when it came to fruition, he did something about it.

According to Sly:

"I said, 'That thing is going to drip all over the place.' He said, 'Don't worry about it.' I said, 'If it gets on my pants you're gonna know about it.' He proceeds to bite into the chicken and a small, greasy river of mustard lands on my thigh. I elbowed him in the side of the head and basically pushed him out of the car."

At this point, the director had to make a call as to which actor would stay on with the production. He chose Stallone. "Richard was given his walking papers and to this day seriously dislikes me. He even thinks I'm the individual responsible for the gerbil rumor. Not true ... but that's the rumor."

"Gerbil rumor," you ask? If you don't know, well, you see, when a man gets really lonely ... on second thought, I'll let you Google this. You'll never watch "Pretty Woman" the same way again.