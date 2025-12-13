A Happy Days Producer's Roast Taught This Shrinking Star A Tough Lesson

Though it must have seemed like he'd hit the jackpot when he was plucked from his modeling career to star in "Happy Days," Ted McGinley didn't have the best time on the show. Even after playing Marion Cunningham's (Marion Ross) nephew Roger Phillips on the beloved sitcom, McGinley was hounded by claims of being "TV poison" due to having joined "Happy Days" during a period when the show was seen to have declined in quality. But even before he became unfairly labeled the "patron saint of jumping the shark," McGinley found himself chastened by comments made by one of the show's producers.

Back in 2024, McGinley spoke to Variety about his long career, and he recalled some particularly low moments, one of which involved taking his parents to a holiday party for the cast and crew of "Happy Days." At the event, producer and writer Lowell Ganz delivered a roast, in which, according to McGinley, he took aim at the young actor's still-developing skills. "He gets up and starts doing his thing," recalled McGinley, "And he says: 'Ted McGinley. One word to describe his acting. S**t!'"

The actor remembered witnessing the room erupt in laughter. "It was the most brutal, damaging thing that ever happened," he added, "and I took years getting back on top of that, because I respected Lowell so much." Thankfully, it seems the producer didn't carry any of his roast hostility over to the show itself, and he actually helped McGinley where he could. Sadly, this wouldn't be the only "Happy Days"-related hurdle the actor would face.