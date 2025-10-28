Why Joe Pantoliano Got Liposuction For His Role As Cypher In The Matrix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Neo, Trinity and Morpheus may be the three main heroes of "The Matrix," but the movie wouldn't work without the fourth most important member of their crew, Cypher (Joe Pantoliano). Cypher (or "Mr. Reagan," as Agent Smith addresses him) is the only member of the Nebuchadnezzar to regret taking the red pill. He doesn't like the cold harshness of the real human world, and has chosen to betray his team so he can have his memory wiped and go back to enjoy the comforts of his old life. Simply put: Cypher is the worst, and it makes sense that Pantoliano — so well known for playing sleazy characters — would be picked to play him.

The only issue Pantoliano had with the role was his weight. His character was supposed to be thin and toned, on account of the crew's risky lifestyle and their lack of access to any comfort food. The production involved months of physical training before filming even began, but Pantoliano figured he didn't stand a chance at pulling off his body goals in time. As he explained to Brian Raftery for his 2019 book, "How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen," the directors wanted Pantoliano "to be in the best shape of my life," which meant:

"No drinking, eating steamed vegetables, working out at a gym. I'm a f***ing character actor! This trainer they hired said to me, 'You can do three thousand sit-ups a day, but that ain't going nowhere.' So I talk to my buddy, a plastic surgeon, and decide I'm going to get an $8,000 liposuction procedure."

Pantoliano recalled sending the bill for the surgery to the studio, counting the liposuction as "research and development" for the role, but they never reimbursed him.