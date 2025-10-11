Johnny Depp And Tim Burton's 1999 Horror Classic Is Taking Over Paramount+ Charts Before Halloween

Although Depp was already an established name by the time he worked on "Sleepy Hollow," he shot the film shortly before becoming a worldwide sensation thanks to 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." This helps to make his performance feels special to younger viewers, many of whom are not used to seeing Depp when he was still something of a rising star rather than a bonafide A-lister resting on his laurels.

"Johnny Depp is an actor able to disappear into characters," as Roger Ebert wrote in his review, "never more readily than in one of Burton's films." This was the actor and director's third collaboration together (the first two were "Edward Scissorhands" and "Ed Wood"), and it wouldn't be their last; in the 2000s, the pair also teamed up on Burton's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Corpse Bride," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," and "Alice in Wonderland." I'd argue that "Sleepy Hollow" remains Depp's most creatively successful Burton movie. At the very least, it was the film that made it clear: This actor-director team was here to stay.

"Sleepy Hollow" also makes for a fun look back at early-career Ricci, who, in 1999, was transitioning from family-oriented movies like "Casper" to adult projects. Ricci once described her character here as "a princess-y character, very one-sided, no emotional depth," though that wasn't intended as an insult. As she told CNN, "I hate sitting around and talking about the emotional background of a character. She is a storybook character, she's not real. That means you have so much more freedom, in that you don't have to make anything she does believable or make people believe her choices in the story."