Cameron Diaz's Bad Teacher Spawned A Failed TV Show With A Big Bang Theory Star

With the utmost due respect to the creative team and cast of the TV adaptation of "Bad Teacher," I don't think this particular movie should have ever been turned into a television show. Why? Well, a character as abrasive, gross, and off-putting as Elizabeth Halsey is extremely fun to watch for the run time of a movie, but that sort of character archetype doesn't usually work for an entire television series that runs every single week, especially on network television.

I've watched "Bad Teacher" a bunch of times, actually. It's something that I'll always queue up if I see it, and I think it's a genuinely funny and charming movie that always makes me laugh, especially because Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel are so great in it. (Unfortunately, even though I am decidedly not a fan of the guy, Justin Timberlake is also seriously funny in his role.) Something I think is really remarkable about this movie is that, at the end of the day, Diaz's Elizabeth doesn't need to become a better "person," necessarily; she doesn't have to be peppier or more palatable to anyone, and even though she learns some lessons about opening yourself up to other people when she eventually agrees to go on a date with Russell, she still gets away with all of her bad deeds (even if she is generally a little bit nicer to anyone). It's unbelievably refreshing to watch a movie where a female anti-hero gets away with everything and doesn't apologize, and I doubt that the TV show could have kept that feeling fresh week after week.

I can hear you all yelling, "But wait! What about 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' a show where nobody ever changes or becomes better?" That's different. First of all, "Always Sunny" is a singular, lightning-in-a-bottle phenomenon, and second of all, everyone on the show acts like a wonderfully unrepentant jerk. The longevity of the "Bad Teacher" TV show never would never really have worked, and that's okay. Thankfully, you can stream the movie on Netflix now.