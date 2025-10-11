The Woman In Cabin 10 Makes One Major Change From The Book (And It Doesn't Quite Work)

Don't board any luxury ocean liners if you haven't seen "The Woman in Cabin 10" on Netflix or read Ruth Ware's book of the same name; spoilers, like icebergs, lie ahead!

Things change in the adaptation process all the time, and as someone who loves a good thriller novel and is always excited to see one of my favorites get adapted into a movie or TV show, I'm pretty used to this phenomenon. With that in mind, as I settled in to check out Netflix's original movie "The Woman in Cabin 10," adapted from Ruth Ware's hit 2016 thriller about a journalist who suddenly finds herself in peril aboard a luxury ship, I expected to see some changes and differences. One of the biggest shifts, though, was something I genuinely didn't expect.

Let me back up for a second, though, and talk about the overall conceit of "The Woman in Cabin 10." The film stars Keira Knightley, fresh off her leading role in the debut season of the Netflix series "Black Doves," as said journalist Lauren "Lo" Blacklock, who's invited to cover the maiden voyage of the aforementioned cruise ship alongside a group of elite guests. Brought together by the wealthy Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce) and his wife Anne (Lisa Loven Kongsli), who is coming to terms with her terminal cancer diagnosis, the group on board the Aurora — including Lo — is happy to explore the pool and spa until tragedy strikes. When Lo hears a struggle and a splash, she's sure that someone went overboard and is also sure it was a mysterious woman she met in the ship's 10th cabin named Carrie (Gitte Witt), only to be told that nobody was ever staying in cabin 10 at all.

So where's the change? It has to do with Lo's status as an unreliable narrator. In the book, Lo experiences a home invasion before leaving for the trip, and in the movie, it's common knowledge that she witnessed a murder in her capacity as a journalist. So why, exactly, does this matter?