Josh Radnor's Favorite How I Met Your Mother Running Joke Makes So Much Sense

"How I Met Your Mother" ran for nine seasons. Over the course of more than 200 episodes of content, the iconic Millennial sitcom developed a unique cast of characters and eventually, painstakingly, revealed how one of them, Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), met his wife. While the show had a few compelling long-term story arcs, though, it really existed to entertain by following the characters through the foibles of their everyday lives, in much the same vein as "Friends," "New Girl," or "Seinfeld."

This laissez-faire but quirky approach to storytelling led to several recurring jokes that popped up over and over again during the show — including one that Radnor singled out as his favorite. Years ago, when a panel of the cast members was asked what their favorite running joke was, Radnor's response made perfect sense. Here's what he said:

"I'm a huge fan of the interventions. I love those. I think it's so funny that they clearly got a professional banner made for an intervention, a fake British accent or wearing Crocs. And they take it very seriously, and you're walking in there with a banner, and everyone is just like [scowling face]."

The intervention trope weaves throughout the entire show, addressing obsessions with everything from spray tans to magic tricks. There are both on-screen and referenced interventions for addictions to charts, Dr. Suess hats, and Barney picking up girls dressed like an old man. At one point, there's even an intervention for interventions.