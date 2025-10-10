Tron: Ares Isn't Shy About Setting Up Another Sequel

Warning: this article will contain spoilers for the end of "Tron: Ares."

The end of Joseph Kosinski's 2010 film "Tron: Legacy" introduced a striking and world-moving conceit. In that film, Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund) was beamed bodily into a computer mainframe, the Grid, to discover that computer programs are actually conscious, humanoid beings who live in a vast, electric dimension. "Legacy," however, introduces the wrinkle that Programs, while usually built by humans, can actually manifest spontaneously without the aid of a User. This makes them a new species of lifeform. The film ends with Sam escaping the Grid, but with a Program in tow. One of the final shots of "Legacy" is Sam riding on a motorcycle with Quorra (Olivia Wilde) with him. Quorra was previously an all-electric being, but somehow was imbued with a physical body by miraculous laser technology. It was a sequel tease.

At the beginning of Joachim Rønning's new follow-up film "Tron: Ares," however, Quorra is nowhere to be seen, although her origin is recreated. In "Ares," it's established that Programs can be "printed" in the real world without too many issues, using a similar miracle laser. Ares (Jared Leto) is an aggressive security program that is regularly lasered into being by his programmer, Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters). Anything Dillinger prints out, however, will turn to dust after only 29 minutes, and Ares would prefer to remain in the real world. The plot of "Tron: Ares" surrounds the acquisition of a mythical Permanence Code that would permit Ares and other Programs to remain in the real world indefinitely.

At the end of the film, Ares of course acquires the Code and moves to Earth, where he becomes an explorer and drifter. In an epilogue, Ares is in a distant country, eating at a café, looking at a photo of Quorra. Quorra seems to have aged since arriving on Earth 15 years ago. Ares aims to find her. No doubt, a fourth "Tron" feature would dramatize their meeting. It's another sequel tease.