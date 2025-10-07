Dylan O'Brien's Underrated Sci-Fi Trilogy Is Coming To Netflix Very Soon
October 9, 2025, will be a big day for sci-fi fans who are looking for a fun excuse to cozy up under a blanket for some genuinely agenda-free Netflix and chill. As with every month, the streaming service will drip-feed fans a slate of original projects and beloved classics over the course of October. However, it's a rare treat when fans will get a whole trilogy of under-appreciated genre films all at once.
Said franchise is none other than the complete slate of Dylan O'Brien's "The Maze Runner" movies, which are every bit as entertaining as many other YA film series, yet they remain criminally overlooked (much like O'Brien the actor himself). Perhaps this is because the first movie in the trilogy, 2014's "The Maze Runner," is much closer to reliable family entertainment than ground-breaking cinema. However, it's good to keep in mind that the film's labyrinth-themed mystery is simply the first layer of the trilogy's onion of mysteries, which every Netflix subscriber can soon experience at their leisure.
The Maze Runner trilogy tells a bold story with well-cast characters
"The Maze Runner" — that is, the 2014 movie that starts the story — is a fun twist on the "group of youngsters stuck in a dangerous mystery location" theme, with protagonist Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and a group of others finding themselves in a seemingly impossible maze that holds many secrets. The film slowly reveals the dystopian mystery at its core, but it's the 2015 sequel, "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials," that ditches all that maze running in favor of world-building. To say more would be to reveal some pretty big twists, which I definitely don't want to do considering the trilogy is so close to hitting Netflix. Suffice to say, you'll see some pretty fun and unexpected variations on classic dystopian scenarios, along with antagonistic forces that are far more fascinating than a gigantic maze. Rounding out the trilogy is 2018's "Mad Max"-ian "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," which once again switches things up with a fresh stylistic twist and a lengthy but satisfying ending to the story.
Apart from its narrative, a great incentive for watching the trilogy is the amazing bunch of great character actors who appear in varying supporting roles — think Aidan Gillen and Patricia Clarkson, and take it from there. Again, specifying their actual roles in the story would be telling, but feel free to spice up your "Maze Runner" marathon with a bingo card of the 2010's finest That Guy actors and see how well you'll do.