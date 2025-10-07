Dylan O'Brien's Underrated Sci-Fi Trilogy Is Coming To Netflix Very Soon

"The Maze Runner" — that is, the 2014 movie that starts the story — is a fun twist on the "group of youngsters stuck in a dangerous mystery location" theme, with protagonist Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and a group of others finding themselves in a seemingly impossible maze that holds many secrets. The film slowly reveals the dystopian mystery at its core, but it's the 2015 sequel, "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials," that ditches all that maze running in favor of world-building. To say more would be to reveal some pretty big twists, which I definitely don't want to do considering the trilogy is so close to hitting Netflix. Suffice to say, you'll see some pretty fun and unexpected variations on classic dystopian scenarios, along with antagonistic forces that are far more fascinating than a gigantic maze. Rounding out the trilogy is 2018's "Mad Max"-ian "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," which once again switches things up with a fresh stylistic twist and a lengthy but satisfying ending to the story.

Apart from its narrative, a great incentive for watching the trilogy is the amazing bunch of great character actors who appear in varying supporting roles — think Aidan Gillen and Patricia Clarkson, and take it from there. Again, specifying their actual roles in the story would be telling, but feel free to spice up your "Maze Runner" marathon with a bingo card of the 2010's finest That Guy actors and see how well you'll do.