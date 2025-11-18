Why Robert Redford Tried To Talk His Way Out Of His Indecent Proposal Role

While 1994 is generally considered one of the best years ever for Hollywood cinema, the previous 12 months were pretty interesting for movie buffs, too. Steven Spielberg cleaned up at the box office and the Oscars with "Jurassic Park" and "Schindler's List;" Tom Hanks won his first Academy Award as "Philadelphia" became the first major film to tackle the AIDS epidemic; Robin Williams stalked his kids dressed like an elderly woman in "Mrs. Doubtfire," and Arnold Schwarzenegger endured the first big flop of his career with "Last Action Hero." For all that, perhaps the hottest topic of 1993 was "Indecent Proposal," but Robert Redford tried to talk his way out of his role in Adrian Lyne's smash hit.

The screen legend was well cast as John Gage, the Gatsby-esque billionaire who spots financially-struggling couple David (Woody Harrelson) and Diane Murphy (Demi Moore) in a casino and makes a very provocative offer: He will pay $1 million to spend a night with Diane. They reluctantly agree but find themselves unable to put the lucrative tryst behind them, threatening to tear their marriage apart as Gage continues to woo his very expensive date. It was a juicy part for Redford, but the actor appeared to get cold feet during the production. Producer Sherry Lansing recalls the moment she was summoned to Redford's hotel suite (via The Hollywood Reporter):

"I thought he was going to tell us he didn't like something in the script [...] But he said, 'I want out.' He said, 'The kids are wonderful, but I'm not. It's their movie.' I said, 'Bob, you're amazing.' And he said, 'That's very kind, but I have to leave.'"

We all know now that Redford had a change of heart, but what made him stick around, and what did he bring to the role that other actors might have lacked?