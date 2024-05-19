Jurassic Park Overlapped With Schindler's List In A Brutal Way For Steven Spielberg

1993 was a huge year for Steven Spielberg. Ever the workaholic, Spielberg had two major movies hit theaters in '93. The first was "Jurassic Park," which roared into multiplexes in June of that year. Then, in December, came "Schindler's List," Spielberg's Holocaust drama that finally won him a Best Director Oscar (it won Best Picture, too). Spielberg loves to work, and he would have other years where he released two films (like 2005, which saw the release of Spielberg's "War of the Worlds" and "Munich"). But making two massive movies like "Jurassic Park" and "Schindler's List" was not an easy feat. The productions ended up overlapping, and the jarring nature of the two projects — one the ultimate popcorn blockbuster, the other a brutal and serious portrait of the Holocaust — ended up taking a toll on the acclaimed director.

After Spielberg finished principal photography on "Jurassic Park," he headed to Poland to shoot "Schindler's List." In Spielberg's mind, the main work on "Jurassic Park" was done. Except, of course, it wasn't. While shooting on the film had wrapped, the movie still needed to add digital dinosaurs that would be groundbreaking at the time. Which meant Spielberg had to approve shots featuring the dinos. This ultimately clashed with his work on "Schindler's List."