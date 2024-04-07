Why There Was So Much Uncertainty To Cast Glenn Close In Her Best Role

Paramount Pictures had good reason to believe Adrian Lyne's "Fatal Attraction" would be another box office smash for the hit-making studio (which had just dominated 1986 with five of the ten highest-grossing movies of that year — including the top two in "Top Gun" and "Crocodile Dundee"), but they couldn't have anticipated the film becoming a full-blown, adult-skewing blockbuster. Nevertheless, the erotic thriller about an extramarital fling that turns into a waking nightmare for the happily married Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) outperformed such heavy hitters as "Beverly Hills Cop II," "The Untouchables," and "Lethal Weapon" to become the second highest-grossing film of 1987 (behind the four-quadrant behemoth "Three Men and a Baby").

Why was the film such a pop cultural sensation? Every single element clicked perfectly into place. Lyne brought the sensual heat, James Dearden's screenplay tightened the screws with nerve-jangling precision, and the stars absolutely smoldered. Douglas and Glenn Close looked like they wanted to jump each other's bones in their first scene together, and when they finally go for it ... let's just say it was the date movie of 1987 for a reason.

But when the affair ends and Dan goes back to his family, Close's Alex Forrest wants to keep the party going. She believes there's something more than sexual attraction between the two, and goes to bunny-boiling lengths to drive Dan back into her arms. The second half of the movie belongs to Close. She's electrifying, heartbreaking, and ultimately terrifying. /Film chose Alex Forrest as her finest work. So you might be surprised to learn that she had to fight to land the role.