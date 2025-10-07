The Studio Behind A Beloved Marvel TV Series Is Closing For Good

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on a downfall in recent times, but overall, it's still a multi-billion juggernaut franchise that's owned by Disney — a company that you'd expect to be able to eat the occasional loss with little issue. However, as a quick look at any big movie's credits will reveal, a major Hollywood endeavor is rarely a uniform monolith. Instead, it's a sprawling sphere of tiny entities that consist of various individuals and companies pulling more or less in the same direction.

This, in turn, means that not all of those entities are as big and financially secure as the parent company. Still, it's surprising to find out that one of the MCU-adjacent smaller companies has now folded, despite having a hit Marvel show under its belt. Per documents obtained by Forbes, said company is Axis Studios, a Scottish animation house that provided the visuals for 2025's eye-popping "Eyes of Wakanda" miniseries. The "Black Panther" spin-off was a critical darling that rose to the top of most viewed shows on Disney+. It was also a mere cherry on the top of the studio's extensive résumé, which makes the fall particularly disheartening.