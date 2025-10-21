Jamie Lee Curtis May Have A Secret Cameo In This Classic Kurt Russell Movie

The premise of John Carpenter's 1981 dystopian actioner "Escape from New York" is handily explained in its opening narration. In the year 1988, the crime rate in the United States rises by a whopping 400%. To deal with the millions of criminals, the government has walled off the island of Manhattan and turned it into the country's only prison. Guards patrol the walls, and all the waterways and bridges are mined. There are no guards or wardens inside the prison. Food is airdropped in on a regular basis. Once a criminal is dropped within the walls of the Manhattan Prison, they're on their own. "The rules are simple," the narrator explains. "Once you go in, you don't come out." It is now the year 1997.

Although she is not credited, many "Escape from New York" fans recognize Jamie Lee Curtis as the narrator. Curtis had already worked with Carpenter on "Halloween" in 1978 and "The Fog" in 1980, so it stood to reason that they would work together a third time. Curtis also starred in "Halloween II," which Carpenter co-wrote, and had a voice cameo in the Michael Myers-free "Halloween III: Season of the Witch," which Carpenter produced. She was once one of the filmmaker's repertory players.

Both IMDb and Wikipedia have Curtis' "Escape from New York" credit clearly listed ... but they may not be correct. There are conflicting credits on IMDb, claiming that an actor named Kathleen Blanchard actually provided the narration and reprised her role for Carpenter's sequel, "Escape from L.A.," in 1996. Speaking to It Came From Blog in 2021, Carpenter also implied that Curtis may not have been in the film. Of course, his choice of words suggested that Curtis was involved, just not as closely as the production might have warranted.