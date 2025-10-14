A Richard Dean Anderson Compliment Made Marina Sirtis Fumble Her Stargate SG-1 Lines

For "Star Trek" fans, Marina Sirtis is royalty. Known for her role as half-human, half-Betazoid character Deanna Troi on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (alongside numerous other appearances in the "Star Trek" franchise), the actor actually had quite a prolific career outside of that seminal sci-fi series. At one point, she showed up on another long-running sci-fi series where she played a Russian doctor, only to find herself stumbling over lines after receiving a compliment from series star Richard Dean Anderson. It seems the former "MacGyver" star, who played Colonel Jack O'Neill (after Kurt Russell turned down the opportunity to reprise the role), refused to leave the set while an actor of Sirtis' caliber was there in order to deliver his lines off-camera, despite the fact he was scheduled to leave to spend time with his daughter. Evidently, that threw off Sirtis, who struggled to regain her composure after receiving such high praise.

In 2000, Sirtis played Russian scientist Dr. Svetlana Markova in the season 4 episode of "Stargate SG-1" entitled "Watergate." The installment found Stargate Command struggling to activate the titular portal before discovering that the Russians had managed to recover their own Stargate from the wreckage of the downed Biliskner, Supreme Commander Thor's personal vessel. Because the Russians' portal was stuck on an outgoing wormhole, SGC were unable to use their own Stargate, prompting Dr. Markov to ask the crew to investigate.

Eventually, Markov accompanies Dr. Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks) and Major Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapper) as they actually pass through the Russian portal, leaving Colonel Jack O'Neill (Richard Dean Anderson) and Teal'c (Christopher Judge) to explore the Russian base. It soon transpires that the "water" on the Water planet isn't water at all, and is in fact a race of aliens. After Teal'c becomes infused with the tiny beings, they manage to escape back to their home world just as Markov, Jackson, and Carter return. All of which made for a thrilling adventure, though not quite as thrilling as receiving a compliment from MacGyver himself.