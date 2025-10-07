Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Has One Major Difference From Previous Game Of Thrones Shows

When you think of "Game of Thrones," the massive HBO series based on George R.R. Martin's novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire," you either think of the show's lackluster yet infuriating ending ... or you think of the sprawling, continent-spanning title sequence that kicked off every episode throughout the series' eight seasons. This opening, scored by Ramin Djawadi, is so epic and so excellent that — incredibly — the first major "Game of Thrones" spin-off used the exact same conceit, showing different locations important to the Targaryen family before each episode of "House of the Dragon" (which centers around said family and their civil war known as the "Dance of the Dragons"). A new "Game of Thrones" show, though, won't have a big epic title sequence.

According to an Entertainment Weekly exclusive about the next big "Game of Thrones" TV show coming to HBO, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" — based on Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas — centers around a simple freelance knight of sorts known as Ser Duncan the Tall, to be played by Peter Claffey. Without allegiance to any of the great houses of Westeros, "Dunk," who operates in a time period between "House of the Dragon" and "Game of Thrones," is what's called a "hedge knight" (referring to the whole lack-of-allegiance thing), and when he meets a young man known simply as "Egg" (Dexter Sol Ansell), he takes him on as his squire, unaware that Egg is actually Prince Aegon "Egg" Targaryen.

As Ira Parker, the showrunner for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," alongside Martin, who wrote for "House of the Dragon," explained to the outlet, Dunk felt like too simple a character for a big, flashy opening credits sequence. "All decisions came down to Dunk, trying to channel the type of person he is into every aspect of this show, even the title sequence," Parker said. "The title sequences on the original ['Game of Thrones'] and 'House of the Dragon' are big and epic, and incredible. Ramin Djawadi's score is orchestral and large, and beautiful. That's not really Dunk's M.O. He's plain and he's simple and he's to-the-point. He doesn't have a lot of flash to him."