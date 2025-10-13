Pam Anderson Forced Her Agent To Let Her Accept The Lead Role In Her Biggest Flop

Those alive in 1996 likely remember the debacle of David Hogan's bizarre sci-fi action film "Barb Wire." It starred Pamela Anderson, who had achieved worldwide fame for her performance on the hit series "Baywatch," and the actress was ready to lead feature films. In what may be seen as a baffling move, she agreed to star in a high-octane adaptation of the "Barb Wire" comic books, created by Chris Warner & Team CGW and published by Dark Horse Comics, the same company behind the hit film "The Mask" from two years earlier. "Barb Wire" was set in the distant future of 2017 when the United States was in the midst of been devastated by a prolonged Civil War. Barb was a stripper and bar owner who oversaw the Hammerhead, a remote drinking hole that served as the only safe and free location in the war-torn nation.

The story saw Barb reuniting with an old lover named Axel (Temuera Morrison) and his new girlfriend Dr. Devonshire (Victoria Rowell). Axel needed Barb's help in fleeing the country, hoping that their past will motivate her to get them the appropriate exit visas. If the story sounds familiar, it's because "Barb Wire" is a dystopian, sci-fi, gender-flipped rendition of "Casablanca."

As we now know now, "Barb Wire" was a flop of epic proportions. It only made $3.8 million on its already modest $9 million budget, and it was savaged by critics. Some felt that the film could have been campier, while others felt that all attempts at emotion were melodramatic and dumb. It started to turn up on worst-films-of-all-time lists. Of course, it hardly is. In fact, in hindsight, the film is marvelously fun. Back in 1995, however, Anderson was all-in on "Barb Wire." In a vintage Los Angeles Times article, Anderson declared that she took the "Barb Wire" job without seeing a script, and against the advisement of her manager. Perhaps it was unwise.