Pamela Anderson Starred In A '90s Superhero Flop You Have To Watch

In David Hogan's 1996 sci-fi clunker "Barb Wire," Pamela Anderson (who was fresh off a star-making stint on "Baywatch" when she made the movie) plays Barb Kopetski, a stripper and bar-owner trying to survive in a then-near-future U.S. The year is 2017, and the United States is suffering through a second Civil War. Meanwhile, Barb runs the Hammerhead, a nightclub and adult performance venue in the only free city still left in the country. Barb dances on stage but tolerates no lasciviousness; she murders a patron with her spike-heeled shoe for the temerity of calling her "babe." Barb is uncaring, unconcerned with the war, and looks out only for herself. Oh, yes, and on the side, she makes money as a bounty hunter and freelance vigilante.

Her idyll is interrupted by the reappearance of Axel (Temuera Morrison), an old boyfriend whom she loved deeply but who abandoned her years earlier. Axel has arrived at the Hammerhead with his new girlfriend, Dr. Devonshire (Victoria Rowell), who has leaked information she hoped to get to the press. She and Axel will need to escape to Canada to make the information public, so Axel hopes to ply Barb into helping them. Will Barb get over her heartbreak and assist them? Or sink back into indifference?

If the story sounds familiar, it's because it's a deliberate riff on "Casablanca." Barb Wire is Rick, Axel is Isla, and Dr. Devonshire is Victor Laszlo. Similarly, the coveted exit visas from "Casablanca" are transformed into high-tech contact lenses that would allow Dr. Devonshire to fake a retinal scan. "Barb Wire," to cement the parallels, also features evil soldiers in Nazi uniforms.

Hogan's film was widely panned on its initial theatrical release, with critics citing its narrative stiffness and criticizing Anderson's broad performance. It took years for a cult audience to begin to form around "Barb Wire," with fans praising the movie's clunky '90s style and wide-open campiness. And, no, Anderson does not give a bad performance; just a big one.