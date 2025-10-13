Kurt Russell Didn't Socialize With His Miracle Co-Stars For A Very Good Reason

If you've ever been to a hockey game before (particularly a playoff contest), you know it's one of the most thrilling experiences in sports. So it's curious that hockey hasn't been grist for more movies. Obviously, "Slap Shot" is an inarguable sports movie classic, while "The Mighty Ducks" franchise might've done more to popularize the sport in the United States than the Edmonton Oilers' trade of Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings.

These are all significant drivers for the popularization of the greatest game on ice in America, but if I were to single out one seismic moment that shook up the country and turned them into puckheads, there's only one answer: the U.S. men's hockey team's shocking upset of the juggernaut Soviet Union team at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. The game was not broadcast live, so the entire country was glued to their television sets later in the day, not knowing that an exhilarating outcome was in store for them. I was only seven years old at the time, and I can remember all of it vividly.

They called it the Miracle on Ice, and it was such an exciting, dramatic game that it was only a matter of time before someone turned it into a movie. Amazingly, it took 24 years, but director Gavin O'Connor, working from a screenplay by Eric Guggenheim, made "Miracle" starring Kurt Russell as Coach Herb Brooks. The players were all relative newcomers who'd made very few movies, and certainly hadn't worked with a star of Russell's caliber. So the actor made a curious choice: he stayed away from the boys until it was time to shoot. This might sound like an arrogant creative decision, but Russell did this in the best interest of his co-stars.