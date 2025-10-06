Samuel L. Jackson Has An Interesting Clause In All Of His Movie Contracts

You don't mess with Samuel L. Jackson — everybody in the film business knows that. He amassed that sort of intimidating yet badass reputation in Hollywood with a tight work ethic, appearing in more than 150 movies and 70 television shows over several decades, starting from the 1970s. He might be donning bespoke Armani suits and custom-made Brioni shoes in his personal life while taking month-long vacations in the French and Italian Riviera every year, but he's still got that tough "street credibility" he earned through hard and honest work.

But with his growing fame and increasingly bigger roles over the years, he also found a healthy work-life balance. According to a New York Times interview from eight years ago, Jackson makes sure to add the clause of "being able to go golfing twice a week" in every single one of his movie contracts. No matter what, he gets his well-deserved downtime. And he's very much aware that that can be tough sometimes to take for filmmakers. As he explained, "I can be a hard taskmaster for some directors." He also pointed out that he possesses the power (or rather defiance) to refuse extra takes of certain scenes: