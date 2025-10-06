Samuel L. Jackson Has An Interesting Clause In All Of His Movie Contracts
You don't mess with Samuel L. Jackson — everybody in the film business knows that. He amassed that sort of intimidating yet badass reputation in Hollywood with a tight work ethic, appearing in more than 150 movies and 70 television shows over several decades, starting from the 1970s. He might be donning bespoke Armani suits and custom-made Brioni shoes in his personal life while taking month-long vacations in the French and Italian Riviera every year, but he's still got that tough "street credibility" he earned through hard and honest work.
But with his growing fame and increasingly bigger roles over the years, he also found a healthy work-life balance. According to a New York Times interview from eight years ago, Jackson makes sure to add the clause of "being able to go golfing twice a week" in every single one of his movie contracts. No matter what, he gets his well-deserved downtime. And he's very much aware that that can be tough sometimes to take for filmmakers. As he explained, "I can be a hard taskmaster for some directors." He also pointed out that he possesses the power (or rather defiance) to refuse extra takes of certain scenes:
"I'm at that point where I can say: 'Uh, you know, that's not going to be in the movie, right? We already got it, we got it when we did this, that and that. I'm not going to do that.'"
Sam Jackson is a brand that won't go out of fashion any time soon
At 76, it's safe to say that Jackson built himself into a brand — as one of the most talented actors of his generation and the second-highest-grossing movie star as of 2025 (he used to be first) — that will be his legacy forever written in the history of cinema. He could've easily retired a long time ago, but that's not how he rolls. Even in his mid-70s, he churns out movie after movie. Just last year, he appeared in five (!) features and three TV series (even if two of those were only voice acting), including the critically acclaimed "The Piano Lesson" and Peacock's major streaming hit, "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist."
Although this year he only has one forgettable B-movie to his name, according to IMDb, he has nine upcoming projects so far. That's kind of unreal, even if we know by now that many of his more recent movies are rather flops than hits. He reached that legend status a long time ago, where he can afford having a few misfires here and there with impunity. Because even with a bunch of mediocre (or worse) films under his belt, he's still Samuel freakin' Jackson. And he knows he can still deliver when given the right script and role, as well as we do.