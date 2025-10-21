Stallone's AI-Generated Rambo Prequel Would Have Changed The Character's History

To remind readers, John Rambo occupies a strange place in popular culture. In Ted Kotcheff's "First Blood," he was definitely a tragic figure, a super-capable soldier who hated and feared his own capacity for government-imbued violence. In George P. Cosmatos' 1985 sequel "Rambo: First Blood Part II," however, he mutated into a symbol of ultra-masculine ultra-American military might. Rambo no longer seemed tragic, but "awesome." He went from being a symbol of the horrors of war, to its primary mascot. Rambo returned for the dunderheaded "Rambo III" in 1988, and then for the ultra-violent "Rambo" in 2008.

From the sound of it, Stallone's "Rambo" project aimed to steer the series away from its accumulated badassery, and back toward its tragedy. If Rambo had a warm, loving life prior to fighting in the war, then his transformation into a bloody, violent soldier would be depicted as a downfall. By the filmmaker's estimation, Rambo would have been a clean-cut, hopeful, upbeat young man, only to become ripped apart by the Vietnam War.

Stallone said he wanted to use A.I. to achieve this vision, although it's not clear if he wanted to use A.I. to de-age himself digitally, or transform another actor into a young Stallone.

A nice idea, although A.I. hasn't proven to be a very useful tool when it comes to the arts — it can only thoughtlessly remix the art and research of real humans, after all — but perhaps re-casting the role would have been a fine way to approach the material. Stallone concluded by saying that:

"I thought we could do this with A.I., but [we] procrastinated too long, and they took it over and ... I hope, you know ... good luck."

Stallone is alluding to an upcoming prequel called "John Rambo" that he is not involved with.