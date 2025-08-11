The Rambo Prequel Movie Has Found Its Leading Man (And This Is A Terrible Idea)

Those reports of a "Rambo" prequel in the works have turned out to be true, and we now know the likely candidate to play a younger version of Sylvester Stallone's eternally shirtless action hero — former (and current?) heartthrob Noah Centineo. As reported by Deadline, Centineo, who leapt to stardom after starring in the Netflix teen romance flick "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," will play a young version of Rambo, the character who Stallone first played on screen in 1982's "First Blood" and most recently showed up — still played by Stallone — in 2019's "Rambo: Last Blood."

In addition to the casting news, the Deadline report has revealed some of the names working behind the camera on the project, tentatively dubbed "John Rambo," because we're apparently still stuck in the age of "just name it after the main character from the IP." Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander, who is most famous internationally for his 2022 World War II thriller "Sisu" and its upcoming sequel, will direct. The script is being written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, who previously penned the script for DC's "Black Adam."

Since no Hollywood brand that was ever successful is allowed to die anymore, replacing an aging Stallone with a new face was probably inevitable. And don't get me wrong: Centineo is a sharp young actor with the right talent, size, and look to pull the role off. The bigger question is whether the entire film is a good idea or yet another misguided enterprise trying to mine any lingering value from a long-vacant franchise. If nothing else, the "Rambo" property's recent track record at the box office doesn't exactly bode well.