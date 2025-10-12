Why Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones Only Had A Beard In A Single Scene

Indiana Jones is known for his hat and his whip, but there's another aspect of his appearance that some fans take for granted: he's never had a beard. Despite his chaotic lifestyle, making it reasonable for him to go days or weeks without shaving, Indy is never sporting anything more serious than a five o'clock shadow. Even including the latest film, "Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny," which took place during the great beard boom of the late '60s, Indy has stayed clean-shaven ... Or has he?

In the early-1990s TV series "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," Harrison Ford stopped by for an episode to play a middle-aged Indy. He filmed the episode in the middle of making his 1993 thriller "The Fugitive," in which his character sported a natural beard. The result is that there was a brief moment in the "Indiana Jones" franchise where Indy had a beard, even if it was in a scene that most fans today haven't watched.

The episode that features bearded Indy is called "Indiana Jones and the Mystery of the Blues," and his scenes take place in the early 1950s. The next official Ford appearance in the franchise wouldn't be until the fourth movie, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which takes place in 1957. The implication is that Indy spends a few years or so in the '50s experimenting with his facial hair before returning to a clean-shaven look for the rest of his life.