Kurt Russell Had A Wild Way Of Dodging Disney Publicists As A Kid

1966's "Follow Me, Boys" was the first of many movies Kurt Russell would eventually make for Disney. It's a zany Fred McMurray vehicle about the Boy Scouts and their aw-shucks, down-home heroism. It's corny, but that's sort of Disney's métier. At the time, though, it was just the latest in a long line of acting jobs for the young Russell. The actor had already been working for four years, first appearing in a 1962 episode of "Dennis the Menace" when he was only 11. From 1962 to 1966, Russell appeared in 39 episodes of TV (including playing the title character in all 26 episodes of "The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters), as well as three feature films.

Even as a child, the actor had a capable screen presence. Then, when he was only 15, Walt Disney signed Russell to a 10-year (!) contract. The actor would go on to become the Mouse House's most bankable star throughout the 1970s, appearing in multiple high-profile, family-friendly releases throughout the decade.

Throughout all of this, Russell — like many actors — hated talking to publicists. He also hated giving interviews and hated attending press events, a feeling that's all too mutual among his fellow performers. Speaking to GQ in 2016, he even admitted that he was only doing that specific interview as part of the strange Hollywood dance. He's aware that publicity leads to more acting gigs and that more acting gigs lead to more money. Then, once he has the money, he can relax and go boating and purchase the rich lifestyle he prefers.

As a kid, he admitted that he would even go so far as to hide in the rafters of buildings to escape publicists.