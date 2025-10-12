A Disney Classic Is The Only Animated Movie To Receive An Oscar And Razzie Nomination

If you need more reason to write off the Golden Raspberry Awards, which "honor" the purportedly worst movies of any given year: In 1997, Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" received a nomination of "Worst Written Film Grossing Over $100 Million." Of all the Disney films you could throw to the Razzies, you pick one of the most daring and ambitious?

"Hunchback" also earned a much less dubious honor at the Academy Awards: Best Original Musical or Comedy Score, a well-deserved accolade for Alan Menken's compositions and Stephen Schwartz's lyrics.

"Hunchback" also earned 13 nominations at the animation-focused Annie Awards, the most nominations of any film that year. (Tony Jay, nominated Best Achievement in Voice Acting, really should've cinched the win for his performance as the villainous Judge Claude Frollo.) So, with all that acclaim, why the Razzie? "Hunchback" directors Gary Trousdale & Kirk Wise had helped usher in the Disney Renaissance with 1991's "Beauty and the Beast." That meant expectations were high, and "Hunchback" didn't meet all of them.

In his contemporary review, Roger Ebert called it the best Disney movie since Trousdale & Wise's last one. "I wondered if 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' could possibly work as a Disney animated feature," Ebert opened before spending the review explaining how the movie proved his doubts wrong. Conversely, Janet Maslin at the New York Times praised the filmmakers' effort and passion but derided the movie's sentimentalism and tonal inconsistency.

"There's just no way to delight children with a feel-good version of this story," Maslin said, describing the movie as a Disney "self-parody" that tried to blend dark source material with fanciful songs. Clearly, the Razzie voters sided with Maslin's take. For many others, though, that darkness is what makes "Hunchback" a flawed masterpiece. What keeps it "flawed" is that it had to be a Disney movie.