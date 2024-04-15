The Best Disney Villain Song Could Have Been Even Darker

What's the best Disney villain song? I love Scar's (Jeremy Irons, with fill-in from Jim Cummings) devious rallying call "Be Prepared" from "The Lion King." For the feminine villains, "Mother Knows Best" from "Tangled" (sung by Tony winner Donna Murphy as Gothel) is deliciously theatrical.

Ultimately, still, the crown can't go anywhere but to "Hellfire" from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," as Claude Frollo (the late Tony Jay) sings before a searing fireplace about his lust for Romani "witch" Esmeralda (Demi Moore). Jay's mellifluous baritone was like no other — the actor's voice was so powerful it lifted the song with its echoes.

Now, the "Hunchback" soundtrack is nothing to sneer at, but "Hellfire" is on another level of daring ambition. "Out There" (by Tom Hulce as Quasimodo) is the "yearning song" seen in many a Disney movie, a la "Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid" or "Belle's Reprise" from "Beauty and the Beast." Esmeralda's "God Help the Outcasts" (Heidi Mollenhauer subbing in for Moore) plays with Christian themes you don't see in other Disney movies. Though it indicts the materialistic corruption of the Church, it doesn't play with fire as brazenly as Frollo's song, where a man of God is besieged with lust.

"Hellfire" didn't spark fully formed; the 2021 rerelease of the "Hunchback of Notre Dame" soundtrack included a demo version. ("Hunchback" composer Alan Menken released this on his YouTube channel).

The structure and rhythm of the song are already there, down to the choir chanting as Frollo's backup singing. This early version of "Hellfire" begins ("Beata Maria, you know I am a righteous man...") and ends ("God have mercy on her ... God have mercy on me ... but she will be mine or she will burn!"), the same as the final version. Lyricist Stephen Schwartz's work was incomplete, though.