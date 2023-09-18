Which Animated Disney Movie Has The Most Songs? The Answer May Surprise You

Aside from the story or dazzling animation, music is often what we take away the most from Walt Disney Animation films. In this case, we're focusing on the music accompanied by words, not just the compositional score. The songs are frequently the heart and soul of the movie, bringing to life the characters' emotions and motivations and moving the plot forward through lively melodies and lyrics.

Music also establishes a particular style and atmosphere that is reinforced by the visual aesthetic. It's difficult to imagine the idiosyncratic humor of"Hercules" without the muses' Gospel anthems, or "Lilo & Stitch" without Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu's breezy vocals that immediately transport you to the Hawaiian setting.

The songs are either part of the diegetic story, meaning they are sung and heard by the characters, or a non-diegetic part of the soundtrack, outside the world of the narrative and overlaying the on-screen action. But when it comes down to which Disney animated film features the most songs, the answer isn't as obvious as one might think.