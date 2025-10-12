Star Trek Bosses Know Which Character A Strange New Worlds Film Would Focus On
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will conclude its journey after five seasons and 50 episodes. While fans of the show may be upset to learn that it won't be continuing indefinitely, know that the five-season plan makes perfect canonical sense. For one, in the "Star Trek" universe, Federation starships are known for accepting five-year missions, after which their crews leave their posts and move to other vessels.
Secondly, "Strange New Worlds" is a prequel to the original "Star Trek" series that takes place only a few years earlier aboard the same U.S.S. Enterprise and shares multiple characters. Hence, "Strange New Worlds" will eventually overlap with the timeline of the 1960s show we all know and love. Five years is all we were ever going to get from this series.
Still, is there a way to get more "Strange New Worlds?" Some have diplomatically suggested that we could get a follow-up movie about the show's characters. It's one of the best "Star Trek" series of recent vintage, so why not give it an extra-long finale? Early in the series' development, there were even plans for a two-hour "Strange New Worlds" movie. Why not resurrect that?
There are no longer plans to make such a movie, but "Strange New Worlds" showrunners Henry Alonzo Myers and Akiva Goldsman have since mentioned (just for funsies) that the film would've certainly centered on Captain Pike (Anson Mount). Speaking to SFX Magazine, Goldsman admitted the movie won't happen for two reasons. For one, it's out of his hands and can only be dictated by new Paramount/Skydance head honcho David Ellison. Ellison is apparently a Trekkie, but that doesn't mean he'll greenlight anything that flies his way. He likely gets pitched a lot. Heck, even I have a pitch for him, if he's willing to hear it.
A Strange New Worlds movie would've focused on Captain Pike
Moreso, though, Goldsman has become more fond of television than he previously thought he would be. The writer, mind you, is better known for his high-profile studio movie screenplays; he wrote "Batman & Robin," won an Oscar for penning "A Beautiful Mind," and scripted dozens of others. These days, however, he likes TV more because he can shift genres. He also wishes "Strange New Worlds" would continue indefinitely and that a movie could come to pass. But again, as he told SFX Magazine, "That won't happen but by the way, if someone wants to throw movie money at us, we're not going to argue, are we, Henry?"
"No!" Myers concurred before elucidating:
"[...] I think that would be a story about Captain Pike. That's what everyone would want. The fun of doing a TV show is you get to lean into everybody. That's the thing I would miss. I mean, I love movies, but that is the thing I would miss that you get from television."
So, really, a movie for Myers and Goldsman would be a step down. They surely like Captain Pike, and could easily write a story about him, but they prefer the ensemble approach, giving singular episodes to other members of the "Strange New Worlds" cast as well. Again, they know how they would make a movie, but both Myers and Goldsman seem unsure if they would actually want to do that.
Goldsman concluded by reiterating that he would happily continue on "Strange New Worlds" if Paramount gave him the chance:
"We're just going to keep making them until they stop us. We will boldly go until they tell us to boldly sit down."
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is streaming on Paramount+.