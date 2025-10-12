Star Trek Bosses Know Which Character A Strange New Worlds Film Would Focus On

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will conclude its journey after five seasons and 50 episodes. While fans of the show may be upset to learn that it won't be continuing indefinitely, know that the five-season plan makes perfect canonical sense. For one, in the "Star Trek" universe, Federation starships are known for accepting five-year missions, after which their crews leave their posts and move to other vessels.

Secondly, "Strange New Worlds" is a prequel to the original "Star Trek" series that takes place only a few years earlier aboard the same U.S.S. Enterprise and shares multiple characters. Hence, "Strange New Worlds" will eventually overlap with the timeline of the 1960s show we all know and love. Five years is all we were ever going to get from this series.

Still, is there a way to get more "Strange New Worlds?" Some have diplomatically suggested that we could get a follow-up movie about the show's characters. It's one of the best "Star Trek" series of recent vintage, so why not give it an extra-long finale? Early in the series' development, there were even plans for a two-hour "Strange New Worlds" movie. Why not resurrect that?

There are no longer plans to make such a movie, but "Strange New Worlds" showrunners Henry Alonzo Myers and Akiva Goldsman have since mentioned (just for funsies) that the film would've certainly centered on Captain Pike (Anson Mount). Speaking to SFX Magazine, Goldsman admitted the movie won't happen for two reasons. For one, it's out of his hands and can only be dictated by new Paramount/Skydance head honcho David Ellison. Ellison is apparently a Trekkie, but that doesn't mean he'll greenlight anything that flies his way. He likely gets pitched a lot. Heck, even I have a pitch for him, if he's willing to hear it.