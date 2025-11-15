Valentina's Best Insult On HBO's The White Lotus Was Improvised

One of the big questions "The White Lotus" fans had going into season 2 was how the show could ever outdo season 1's hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), the only character having fun in a season filled with miserable people. Unfortunately, not only is "The White Lotus" an anthology show but Armond also met his demise in the season 1 finale, so there was no way to bring him back. Instead, the manager of the White Lotus' Italy resort in season 2 would have to do.

Fortunately, that turned out to be pretty easy, with Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) winning over most fans by the second episode. Specifically, there's a moment where Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) asks Valentina to guess who she's dressed as in her new pink outfit. "Peppa Pig?" Valentina awkwardly replies. It's an unexpectedly savage response that's made funnier by how it flies right over Tanya's head. When Tanya says, "I'm Monica Vitti," Valentina responds bluntly, "Monica Vitti's dead. But yes."

The "Peppa Pig" line immediately establishes Valentina as being sorta severe and otherwise bad at connecting to guests on a human level. It would also qualify as great writing ... if showrunner Mike White had actually written it. In truth, however, the line was improvised by Impacciatore, and White enjoyed it so much he kept it in.

As Impacciatore explained to Vulture, the line was born from "a moment of terror" on her first day filming with Coolidge. "Mike came up to me and said, 'Sabrina, the more b****y you are, the more Valentina is funny.' I was scared because I thought, 'I can't be a b***h to Jennifer,'" Impacciatore added. Seeing Coolidge dressed in pink, the "Pegga Pig" line just popped into her head. "I don't know why. It was just to save my life," she admitted.