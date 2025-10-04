How Anchorman Shamed A Sexist MPAA Board Into Giving Mean Girls Its PG-13 Rating

"Mean Girls" and "Anchorman" happen to be two of the defining comedies of the 2000s, and if you don't agree with that pretty basic statement, you can argue with the wall. Both gave us some of the most pervasive and popular quotes in recent cinematic history, from "stop trying to make 'fetch' happen" to "that escalated quickly," and for God's sake, the box office hit "Mean Girls" even has its own defacto holiday, which just so happens to be on October 3 (a funny little reference to a particular day when the movie's leading lady Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan, dares to speak to her crush in math class). Did you know, though, that "Anchorman" helped "Mean Girls" dodge a punishingly high rating from the MPAA?

In a 2014 article on Vulture commemorating the 10-year anniversary of "Mean Girls," director Mark Waters revealed that the MPAA (now just MPA) gave him and screenwriter Tina Fey a hard time over one line where a girl describes a specific reason as to why she needs to use super "jumbo" tampons. (I gotta note here that "Mean Girls" threw in the "jumbo" for free. They're just called "super.")

"The line in the sand that I drew was the joke about the wide-set vagina," Waters recalled of the line. "The ratings board said, 'We can't give you a PG-13 unless you cut that line.' We ended up playing the card that the ratings board was sexist, because 'Anchorman' had just come out, and [Will Ferrell's lead character and the titular anchorman] Ron Burgundy had an erection in one scene, and that was PG-13."

As Waters (correctly!) said to the ratings board, he felt sure that "Mean Girls" faced a penalty that nobody ever really considered for "Anchorman." Waters recalled:

"We told them, 'You're only saying this because it's a girl, and she's talking about a part of her anatomy. There's no sexual context whatsoever, and to say this is restrictive to an audience of girls is demeaning to all women.' And they eventually had to back down."

Waters and Fey had to make other changes, but at least they won this battle.