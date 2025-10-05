An Indie Horror Legend Has A Creepy Cameo In Good Boy

"Good Boy" is a haunted house movie told from the perspective of a dog, and Indy, the adorable pup at the heart of the story, steals the show. Most viewers will spend the entirety of "Good Boy" worrying about the dog dying, and some scenes are so distressing for our adorable furry friend that canine lovers won't give much thought to the human characters. That said, if you can overcome those worries and concerns, you will probably appreciate the cameo from a bona fide horror legend in Ben Leonberg and Alex Cannon's chiller.

The cameo features none other than Larry Fessenden, who plays the deceased grandfather of the protagonist, Todd (Shane Jensen), and his sister, Vera (Arielle Friedman), in "Good Boy." After gracing some family home videos early on in the movie, his spooky moments comes halfway through, with Indy finding an apparition of gramps coughing up blood in the upstairs of the house. It's a horrifying scene, and Fessenden is in no mood to sugarcoat it with his performance.

Of course, seasoned horror fans have come to expect disturbing performances from Fessenden. He has portrayed creepy, sinister, and troubled characters in plenty of cinematic scare fare, becoming a frequent collaborator of genre masters like Ti West ("MaXXXine") and Jim Mickle ("Stake Land"). Martin Scorsese (you might have heard of him) also tapped Fessenden for "Bringing Out the Dead" and "Killers of the Flower Moon," so know that his work isn't exclusive to the horror genre. What's more, Fessenden is an acclaimed writer and director in his own right — one whose work is admired by some of your favorite filmmakers.