Two Stephen King Horror Movies Surge On HBO Max Ahead Of Halloween

It's October, which means it's time to watch nothing but horror movies for the next month. In the lead-up to Halloween, it's only appropriate that one catches up on the vast cannon of the horror genre, which has been pervasive throughout cinema since its very inception. Indeed, there are so many trends and sub-genres of horror that every October can be specially programmed to represent a very specific horror niche. Are you behind on your Italian zombie movies? There are scads. Found-footage? Easy to find. Lesbian vampires? So, so many. Werewolves on motorcycles? More than you might think.

And many are likely gearing up to watch a marathon of films and TV shows based on the writings of Stephen King. A massively prolific author, King has seen his work adapted for the screen again and again, starting with the release of Brian De Palma's "Carrie" in 1976. King adaptations have been released almost every year since then, with two big ones having already come out in 2025 alone: "The Monkey" and the much-celebrated "The Long Walk." Some King adaptations have gone on to spawn entire franchises; counting the short film "The Disciples of the Crow," there have been 12 "Children of the Corn" movies. That's a lot of films centered on a cereal grain.

Two King adaptations are currently proving very popular on HBO Max (per FlixPatrol), one of which may come as a surprise. Unsurprisingly, the service's subscribers are re-watching 2017's "It," the mega-blockbuster based on King's 1986 novel. "It," directed by Andy Muschietti, has since become a horror touchstone in its own right, with its monstrous clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) becoming canonized in the theogony of memorable movie monsters. Unexpectedly, though, the 2024 film version of "Salem's Lot" (based on King's 1975 vampire novel) is also charting.