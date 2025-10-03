How Jim Carrey Really Feels About The Batman's New Take On The Riddler

Although Paul Dano was praised for his dark, visceral take on the Riddler in 2022's "The Batman," there are still fans who long for the simpler days when the super-villain had strong silly goose vibes. It seems their ranks may include Jim Carrey, who played a much sillier version of the Riddler in the 1995 film "Batman Forever."

"I've not seen [Dano's version of the Riddler]. It's a very dark version. I have mixed emotions about it," as Carrey told UNILAD in 2022. "To each his own and all that. I love [Paul Dano] as an actor, he's a tremendous actor." Though he hesitated to say anything definitive about the movie, Carrey was clearly concerned with how realistic and violent this new version of the Riddler was, adding:

"I do worry. There's a spot of worry in me over gaffer-taping people's faces and encouraging people to do the same. [...] Some sickos out there that might adopt that method. [...] I do have a conscience about the things I choose. [...] I know there's a place for it, and I don't want to criticize it, but it's not my kind of thing. [...] it's very well done, those movies are very well done."

Carrey's concerns appeared to center on one of the more interesting (and perhaps most troubling) aspects of Dano's Riddler: He seems similar to many real-life men who've been radicalized into political violence through online extremist rabbit-holes. Indeed, he's terrifying because he seems like a guy who could exist in our world, as well as someone those guys would look up to. It recalls the situation with Heath Ledger's Joker in 2008's "The Dark Knight," a fantastic villain who has also become an idol to edgy anti-social nihilists worldwide.

Both Ledger's Joker and Dano's Riddler also provide a stark contrast to Carrey's Riddler, a straightforward weirdo who's far more funny than frightening.