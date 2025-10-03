This Underrated Remake Of A Horror Masterpiece Finally Has The 4K Release It Deserves

No genre has more remakes than horror. And a lot of times, these remakes turn out to be surprisingly good: just look at John Carpenter's "The Thing" as the prime example. Still, horror fans can be picky and protective about remakes of the titles they consider to be classic, and you can't really blame them — for every "The Thing" there's an absolute dud like the remake of "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

In 1968, George A. Romero changed movies forever with "Night of the Living Dead." A low-budget affair, Romero's film about zombies trapping a group of desperate people in a farmhouse would become iconic and immensely influential. It also accidentally ended up in the public domain because someone forgot to include a copyright notice. Because of this, a horde of unofficial remakes of Romero's film flooded the market. But in 1990, the one and only official remake arrived, helmed by legendary horror VFX creator Tom Savini.

Savini, a Vietnam vet skilled at making gore, had worked with Romero on his sequels "Dawn of the Dead" and "Day of the Dead," but didn't have the chance to work on the original "Night." Now he would have the opportunity, working with an updated script penned by Romero to recreate one of the most beloved horror movies of all time. Was it a fool's errand? That depends on who you ask.