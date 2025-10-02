Netflix Is Reviving A Canceled Witcher Spin-Off Series In A New Format

"The Witcher" season 4 is almost upon us, with Liam Hemsworth set to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia for the remainder of the Netflix fantasy behemoth's run (with season 5 already confirmed to be its last). The good news, though, is that Netflix plans on returning to this universe — namely, by resurrecting a spin-off that was previously canceled for apparently being a disaster.

According to What's on Netflix, "The Rats: A Witcher's Tale" — a project that was previously planned as a series — has been repurposed as a feature film. Details about "The Rats" are being kept close to the vest for now, but the outlet reports that it will be a heist story that revolves around a group of teenage crooks who decide to rob the most dangerous criminals in the realm. Mairzee Almas — whose previous Netflix collaborations include "The Sandman" and "Shadow & Bone" — will direct from a script by Haily Hall, who has worked on "The Witcher" since 2019.

This is exciting news for "Witcher" fans, as it means the franchise will continue its expansion following the main series, as well as the "Blood Origins," "Nightmare of the Wolf," and "Sirens of the Deep" spin-offs. What's more, "The Rats: A Witcher's Tale" reportedly endured a topsy-turvy production process, so it's kind of a miracle that it even exists at all. That said, let's not get our hopes up about it being Netflix's next fantasy masterpiece just yet.