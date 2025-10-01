Keke Palmer's Gritty '70s Crime Thriller Is Becoming A Netflix Streaming Hit

You never know what's going to be a hit on Netflix, but it seems subscribers are very much up for some 1970s-style, blaxploitation-themed revenge action. "Alice," which slipped under the radar back in 2022, has become a modest hit on Netflix, battling its way onto the lower half of the top 10 most-watched movies stateside and setting itself up to make a run up the charts in the coming days.

The movie stars Keke Palmer, who previously starred in Jordan Peele's acclaimed sci-fi/horror blockbuster "Nope" and forms part of the cast for the upcoming "Spaceballs 2," as the titular enslaved-person-turned badass. The story follows Alice as she escapes from what appears to be a rural Georgia plantation in the 19th-century, only to discover she actually lives in the year 1973. Common's truck driver Frank helps Alice adjust to the shock, introducing her to the decade and informing her about the abolition of slavery in the United States. After absorbing the culture of the '70s and taking cues from Pam Grier in 1973's "Coffy," Alice returns to her former plantation to confront its owner (Jonny Lee Miller).

"Alice" marked the directorial debut of Krystin Ver Linden, who had previously sold several scripts before writing her 2022 crime thriller and stepping up to direct. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 before hitting theaters in the United States in March of that year, where it only made a little over $373,000 at the box office. Its reviews weren't exactly ideal, either, but it seems Netflix subscribers are now helping Alice get her revenge.