A Greek Mythology Movie Is A Netflix Hit Despite Its 26% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Although the film was critically panned when it came out in 2012 — yes, it only has a 26% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — Jonathan Liebesman's peplum flick "Wrath of the Titans" is attracting a large audience on Netflix. "Wrath of the Titans" is a sequel to Louis Leterrier's 2010's ugly-ass 3D film "Clash of the Titans," itself a high-octane remake of the glittering 1981 fantasy epic directed by Desmond Davis and starring Harry Hamlin.

All three films concern the adventures of the Greek hero Perseus, played by Sam Worthington in the remakes. In "Clash of the Titans," Perseus' adventures contain some of what you remember from studying Greek mythology in elementary school. He is the illegitimate son of Zeus, born to the human woman Danae. He grows up, raised by fishermen, in the city of Argos. When he turns 18, the king and queen of Argos have waged a war on the gods, inciting their wrath. Hades (Ralph Fiennes) appears to the court and says that they have to sacrifice the princess Andromeda (Alexa Davolos) or else he will unleash the Kraken, a giant sea monster. Liam Neeson plays Zeus, and Perseus fights Medusa. Gemma Arterton plays Io, and there are small roles for Mads Mikkelsen, Nicholas Hoult, Pete Postlethwaite, and Jason Flemyng.

The film is terrible, but it made over $493 million at the box office (!), meaning a sequel was inevitable. The sequel extrapolated from Greek myth and concerns a bizarre wrinkle: the gods are losing their powers because human beings have stopped praying to them. One might think that faith was easy to come by in a universe with Krakens, gorgons, and gods appearing in person, but never mind. Hades and Ares (Édgar Ramírez) team up to steal Zeus' thunderbolt and ... well, the plot continues apace.

It's all very witless.